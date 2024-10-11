Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $147.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.20. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,783,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after acquiring an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,342,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 601.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 277,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 238,007 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

