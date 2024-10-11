QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $135,192.41 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $135,192.41 and approximately $865.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,345.97 or 1.00010281 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00191237 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $570.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

