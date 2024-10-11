Quantum (QUA) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $95.48 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00014824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,390.04 or 1.00254349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.