Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Issued By B. Riley

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of HZO stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $663.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 44.1% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 295,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 90,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MarineMax by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 22.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 74,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

