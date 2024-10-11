Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.93. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.75.

NYSE:CSL opened at $459.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.68. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $471.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

