Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By Raymond James (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OR. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.76 and a twelve month high of C$26.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -52.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

