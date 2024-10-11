Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Boosted by Analyst

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.97. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 138.81% and a net margin of 15.04%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,306.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.