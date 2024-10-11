Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFI. National Bankshares increased their target price on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$10.89 and a 52-week high of C$19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.96.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$40,283.10. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

