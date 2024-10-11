Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Boosted by Zacks Research

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of SFIX opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after buying an additional 2,396,920 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 153,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,845. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,845. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,282 shares of company stock worth $2,926,658. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.