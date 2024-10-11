Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Euroseas Ltd. Lifted by Noble Financial (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Euroseas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $13.24 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESEA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. Euroseas has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $314.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.33 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.36% and a return on equity of 38.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.