Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 0.4 %

PXSAP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 2,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86.

Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

