PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $20.25. PureTech Health shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 1,758 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRTC shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised PureTech Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PureTech Health

PureTech Health Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureTech Health

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.