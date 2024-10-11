PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.65. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 201,254 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PCT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Further Reading

