Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $14.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LUNG

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $161,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,111,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,995,869.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven S. Williamson acquired 14,245 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $97,435.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,592.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $161,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,995,869.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,351 shares of company stock worth $231,094. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 989,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,077,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. Pulmonx has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 75.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.