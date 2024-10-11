pufETH (PUFETH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $861,120.23

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. pufETH has a market capitalization of $366.49 million and $861,120.23 worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pufETH token can now be purchased for $2,462.19 or 0.03905500 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00252327 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 534,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 534,591.10731046. The last known price of pufETH is 2,423.13146487 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,264,260.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

