Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

