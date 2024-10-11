PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PTC were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 762.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Stock Down 0.7 %

PTC stock opened at $180.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.89.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

