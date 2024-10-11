Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $124.20. The stock had a trading volume of 159,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,671. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $117.09.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

