Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) traded down 11.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 465,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 520,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Proton Motor Power Systems Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.88. The firm has a market cap of £12.55 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

