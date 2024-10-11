ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 26,998 shares.The stock last traded at $80.02 and had previously closed at $77.31.

ProShares Ultra Financials Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth $247,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

