ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.45. 426,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

