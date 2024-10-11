ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) PT Lowered to $11.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.35. 129,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,224. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $869.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,889.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 17.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 84.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,439,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

