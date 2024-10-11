Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $251.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $242.00 to $251.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.53.

PGR opened at $252.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.14. The company has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 1 year low of $142.87 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Progressive will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,383.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,383.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

