Profit Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,467 shares during the period. FirstCash accounts for approximately 2.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of FirstCash worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 157.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.13. 11,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,636. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.83.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $72,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,735,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,560,627.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $72,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,735,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,560,627.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

