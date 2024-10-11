Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 241,502 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 241,502 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNDA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. 33,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,706. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

