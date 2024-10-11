Profit Investment Management LLC Has $424,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,922,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.99. 111,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $409.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.