Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.50% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILZ opened at $100.95 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average is $100.95.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

