Private Advisory Group LLC Takes $3.77 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Down 1.0 %
C opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
