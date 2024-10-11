Private Advisory Group LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,933 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,940.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,940.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,273 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

