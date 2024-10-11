Private Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,024.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.47. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

