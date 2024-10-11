Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS INDA opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

