Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 772 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after buying an additional 237,518 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $263.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $264.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.