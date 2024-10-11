Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $3.34 Million in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of BILL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in BILL by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Jacobs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,156.44. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Jacobs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,156.44. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.24.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

