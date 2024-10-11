Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.02 Million in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,967 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Quarry LP grew its position in M/I Homes by 148.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.9 %

MHO stock opened at $160.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,920.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

