Private Advisory Group LLC Has $15.13 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.77 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.