Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 13,551 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 104.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,186 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $284,539,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 16.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,152,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,739,000 after buying an additional 455,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $104.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.