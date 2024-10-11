Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $26,898.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,898.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,065,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,390,948. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $77,099.04.

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $26,801.14.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,201 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $42,485.90.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $50,200.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,258 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $31,540.32.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,722 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $23,987.76.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $6.33 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

