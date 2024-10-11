Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 201,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 726% from the previous session’s volume of 24,380 shares.The stock last traded at $51.77 and had previously closed at $51.05.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $656.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 485.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,669 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,055,000.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

