Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Upgraded to Hold by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PMZ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:PMZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$120.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

