PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $981,443,000 after acquiring an additional 412,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.90.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $238.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $762.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

