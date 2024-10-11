PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Has $39.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 26.9% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.
Shares of IVV opened at $578.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $580.47. The company has a market capitalization of $499.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.29.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
