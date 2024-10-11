Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Thomas W. Powell Sells 17,549 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 17,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $4,498,335.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,017,581.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:POWL traded up $15.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.55 and a 200-day moving average of $164.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $263.50.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Stories

