Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,461,400.00 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.14, for a total transaction of $2,461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,328 shares in the company, valued at $408,180,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Powell Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $247.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $260.55.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

