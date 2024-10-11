Pollux Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.86 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $6.86 million and $254,600.28 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,068,473 coins and its circulating supply is 40,068,587 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,066,769.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.16912695 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $266,657.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

