Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.36. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 2,243,991 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 399.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 21,971,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 17,571,426 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $9,235,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $3,091,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

