Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,737.77 ($35.83) and traded as low as GBX 303 ($3.97). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 305.20 ($3.99), with a volume of 3,066,632 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,949.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,699.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

