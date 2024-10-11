Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 178.80 ($2.34), with a volume of 202507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.33).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £543.34 million, a PE ratio of 480.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 17.44.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

