Piper Sandler Raises Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $220.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $206.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.92. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 700.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

