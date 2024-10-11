Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 206,923 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 78.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,923 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 46,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,555,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $39.97 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $160,649,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,614,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,173,306,471.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $160,649,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,614,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,173,306,471.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,921,082 shares of company stock worth $6,582,343,525. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

