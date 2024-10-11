Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,727 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $5,769,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average is $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $136.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

